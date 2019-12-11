What Forgiveness? Khloe Kardashian Is BIG MAD Over Jordyn Woods’ Lie Detector Test And Her Petty Reaction Is Getting Clowned
- By Bossip Staff
Khloe Kardashian Still Angry At Jordyn Woods
Remember last week when Khloe Kardashian sent out an IG post claiming that she was in the mood of forgiveness and was ready to move on from the sins of Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ past? Well that didn’t last too long.
The good folks at Red Table Talk put out old footage showing that Jordyn passed a lie detector test about whether or not she slept with Tristan. That prompted Khloe to take to IG to see the manager:
“Liars Are Always Ready To Take Oaths”
Word? You still on this?
Twitter took a trip to BooBooTheFoolVille and gave Khloe ALL the work. Take a look at the way Khloe got destroyed.
