Future Trying To Settle Child Support Lawsuit With Alleged Baby Mama Out Of Court (Exclusive)

Rapper Sued By Two Women For Fathering Their Babies

Future is working behind the scenes to settle at least one paternity and child support case after two women say they bore his children earlier this year, BOSSIP can reveal.

The rapper’s legal team is trying to negotiate an out of court deal on his behalf instead of going to trial in order to avoid having details about his sex life and other personal revelations being made public, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told BOSSIP.

Future has offered at least one of his alleged baby mamas a lump sum and child support in exchange for signing a confidentiality agreement – but the woman does not want to be barred from speaking out about the case or her relationship with him, our source says. Future’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

The news comes as the two women suing him, Eliza Reign and Cindy Parker, have had their legal cases against him brought to a virtual standstill.

Reign sued Future in August 2019, alleging that he was the father of her baby girl, Reign, who was born in April. She said that Future has never met her daughter, but she wants the baby to have a relationship with him if he acts in the child’s best interest, her complaint states. Reign’s attorney declined to comment because the case was ongoing.

And in October, Parker sued Future for allegedly siring her son, Legend, before abandoning her. Parker’s lawyer didn’t return BOSSIP’s request for comment.

The rapper’s reticence to air his dirty laundry in public is evident in Reign’s case against him, where he’s asked for a gag order because he’s concerned that worried that “false and baseless allegations” will be leaked to the media and the public, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. A judge was supposed to rule on the gag order last month, but the hearing was canceled at the last minute.

Future, who is now reportedly in a relationship with Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, Lori, hasn’t commented on the controversy, other than to drop the song “Last Name,” where he berates a woman for “stealing” his last name after having his baby despite him barely knowing her.