Merry Kidsmas! KimYe Unleash Their Kiddos Cuteness With West Family Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian Reveals West Family Christmas Card

After previous years’ drama trying to schedule a family photoshoot for the annual Kardashian/Jenner holiday card, it’s no wonder Kim and Kanye opted to do one with just them and their four adorable kids, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, who turns two-years-old in January 2018 and 7-month-old son Psalm, who they welcomed in May.

The family keeps it casually cute in matching gray getups, although Kanye rocks a cream colored thermal with his sweats. It’s a poignant reminder that with all their wealth, one of Kim and Kanye’s greatest challenges has come with safe conception and delivery of their kids. Kim took to Instagram on Thursday to detail the difficulties she had with her delivery of North and revealed that doctors wouldn’t even allow her to do IVF after she gave birth to Saint because it would likely be a case for malpractice.

“When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down,” Kim explains in the clip, which also doubles as a post about causes that she and her SKIMs brand contribute to.

“The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labor — they induced me. North was 4 pounds. She was almost six weeks early.”

Kim says her placenta never came out during delivery and grew inside her uterus after she gave birth.

“That is what women die from in childbirth,” Kim says.

Sounds like she and North are both lucky to be alive.

Even after that difficult experience Kim still wanted to carry more kids, she says in the video:

“After my daughter was born, I still continued to do the process of freezing my eggs. I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter,” Kim explains. “After that, I had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did on the inside.”

Insane. Can you imagine having FIVE surgeries? One alone seems pretty scary. Even after Saint’s difficult birth Kim still wanted to try for more kids, but her doctors told her it would be a malpractice risk so she turned to surrogacy.

“I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me — they came to me. I’m so thankful for surrogates. I’m really thankful for my family. I grew up with so many siblings. I just loved being in a big environment. I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it,” Kim says at the close of her video.

No matter how you may feel about the Kardashian Wests, they are a beautiful family indeed.

The whole family is obsessed with Psalm, and for good reason!

He’s such a cutie. Currently the baby of the family — Psalm is the smallest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. Who do you think will be the next Kardashian/Jenner to have a baby? Kendall is currently the only one of the siblings who hasn’t had a baby yet. Do you think she’ll join her siblings soon?