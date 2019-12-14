Rashida Jones Talks Growing Up On The Set Of ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ [Video]

Rashida Jones Talks About Her Relationship With Will Smith

This week on The Late Late Show with James Corden, a few different celebrities have taken over as the guest host. When it was Anthony Anderson’s turn, he had Rashida Jones on the show to talk about her childhood and what it’s like growing up with Quincy Jones as your father.

During the interview, Rashida talks about her father’s role as a producer on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, spending her weekends on set, and what Will Smith was like back then.

Check out the video down below: