Wayment: Fans Believe 11-Year-Old Beyonce Was Being Interviewed By Kris Jenner In Unearthed Clip

Fans Think Kris Jenner Interviewed Beyonce When She Was 11

This is quite interesting. Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles is sparking rumors that Beyonce and Kris Jenner have a long history. The former stage dad shared a throwback clip of Bey when she was just 11 and performing in a showcase with her first girl group, Girls Time. Back in 1992 Beyonce and her gal pals entered into the televised showcase for singers.

For some reason, the woman interviewing Beyonce looks just like the Kardashian sisters’ momma Kris Jenner. Do YOU think this is Kris?

It seems unlikely since, at the time, Kris was married and mothering 3 young children in California when this clip was being filmed locally in Houston. Fans are blown away at the idea that this could be Kris who has amassed millions of dollars off of her daughters since this clip aired.

Hold the hell up! 🛑 Is that Kris Jenner interviewing an adolescent Beyoncé? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ev5ifqCNdo — LEX (@lexee4_) December 12, 2019

Hit the flip to see how folks are reacting.