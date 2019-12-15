UCF Fighter Colby Covington Gets His #MAGAJaw Broken By ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman, Celebration Ensues
Oh, what a lovely day.
A Trump-supporting UCF fighter is trending after his jaw was broken by someone from one of those so-called “s**hole countries.” Colby Covington has openly championed Deranged Dorito, donning MAGA has and tweeting Trump and his cronies thanking them for their support.
It’s his jaw that’s going to need support however after last night’s UFC 245 match at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Kamaru Usman known as the “Nigerian Nightmare” was defending his welterweight title and won by technical knockout at the 4:10 mark of the fifth round.
Usman gloated about his win afterward—-and so did social media who gladly made #MAGAJaw trend noting that Usman’s powerful fists broke Covington’s jaw.
“I told everyone I would keep it standing and knock him out and that’s exactly what I did,” said Usman.. “He chose not to shoot. I did what I wanted. I knew I was hitting hard to the body; I like hitting him there because it’s soft. I wasn’t worried about hitting him in specific spots, I just wanted to hit him over and over wherever I could.
“He talked a lot going into this, so this was a respect thing,” he added. “I had a responsibility to go in there and teach him a lesson.”
As for Covington, he’s, of course, crying foul and claiming that the ref “f***d him.”
Suuuuuuure! He’s also added another statement on Instagram.
Just a kid from Oregon chasing the American Dream. Working hard and earning everything in my life the hard way since day one. I put myself out there in front of the world to kill or be killed. Marc Godard robbed me tonight with piss poor officiating. He let my opponent fake injuries for extra time and stopped the fight early. Just like America, my will and spirit can never be broken. Speed bumps can’t slow me down. You people ain’t seen nothing yet. #ufc245
Blah, blah, blah—-BYE #MAGAJAW!
