Chancellor The Canceler: Chance The Rapper Officially Cancels His North American Tour

Chance The Rapper Cancels The Big Tour

Chance The Rapper has officially canceled his North American tour, The Big Tour.

After a bunch of back and forth that included postponing dates and changing details, the Chicago native decided to axe his upcoming shows completely. He made the announcement on his Instagram page, apologizing to fans who already purchased tickets and promising to “come back much stronger in 2020.”

“Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour,” the rapper wrote. “I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert.”

Unfortunately for both the rapper and his fans, this tour seems like it was kind of doomed from the beginning.

After the release of his debut album The Big Day over the summer, Chance shared with fans that he would be kicking off The Big Tour a few months later in September. But after the birth of his second child, he ended up rescheduling the tour’s launch for January of 2020 following two hometown shows at the tail end of September.

While some fans have pointed to low tickets sales as a possible reason for Chance cancelling his tour, the guy did just have a baby, so we should probably cut him some slack.