Here’s What Happened When Summer Walker’s Label Gifted Her A 2020 G-Wagon Benz Truck

Summer Walker’s team LVRN gifted her, her favorite car ✨ pic.twitter.com/LPHDnPCY7Y — R&B RADAR® (@RNB_RADAR) December 15, 2019

LVRN Gifts Summer Walker With 2020 G-Wagon

It’s been quite the amazing/stressful year for polarizing R&B sensation Summer Walker who battled social anxiety, armies of haters and questionable promoters while collecting checks, platinum plaques and a brand new 2020 G-Wagon Benz truck courtesy of her label LVRN/boo thang London On Da Track who surprised her with the luxury vehicle just in time for Christmas.

If you’ve been following along, you know Summer is adorably strange which made the heart-warming moment that more special.

