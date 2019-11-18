Here’s What Happened When Summer Walker Won Her First Soul Train Award
- By Bossip Staff
Summer Walker Appears At Soul Train Awards, Sparks Hysteria
Socially awkward R&B starlet Summer Walker had all eyes on her YET AGAIN after receiving her first Soul Train Award for Best New Artist in a very, very awkward moment that reignited the tireless debate over her social anxiety.
At this point, it seems like minds are made up about her mental health that continues to send Twitter into a headassey tizzy on the daily.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Summer Walker’s Soul Train Awards appearance on the flip.
