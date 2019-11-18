Here’s What Happened When Summer Walker Won Her First Soul Train Award

Summer Walker Appears At Soul Train Awards, Sparks Hysteria

Socially awkward R&B starlet Summer Walker had all eyes on her YET AGAIN after receiving her first Soul Train Award for Best New Artist in a very, very awkward moment that reignited the tireless debate over her social anxiety.

At this point, it seems like minds are made up about her mental health that continues to send Twitter into a headassey tizzy on the daily.

Summer Walker accepting her award and getting tf off stage #SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/2pNwuoW9qY — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) November 18, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Summer Walker’s Soul Train Awards appearance on the flip.