Krazy Kiddos: Kim Kardashian West Admits She Photoshopped North Into The Family Christmas Card [Video]

Kim K Reveals How She Got All The Kids Of Their Holiday Card

While there are a lot of things that have to be hard when you have 4 kids, the hardest of them all might just be family photos–and Kim Kardashian West knows that first hand.

The reality star stopped by The Ellen Degeneres Show this week, where she revealed the secrets behind getting the kids in her family to sit still for their Christmas card. Turns out: North was not feeling it that day and had to be photoshopped in. Like Kim says, there’s always that one kid…

Check out the video down below to see why the Kardashian-West clan opted for an immediate family photo rather than their usual big Christmas card.