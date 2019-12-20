In Random Things That Happened News: Idris Elba Makes Claw Hands With Taylor Swift At “Cats” World Premiere
Idris Poses With Taylor Swift At “Cats” World Premiere
While everyone was cackling at the deliciously scathing reviews of “Cats,” Idris was making claw hands with Taylor Swift at the star-studded world premiere in a random we’re-not-sure-why-this-happened-but-it-did moment that pretty much summed up the random ridiculousness of 2019.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Idris & Taylor’s claw hands on the flip.
