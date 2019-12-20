Stroke No Joke: A$AP Rocky Responds To The Social Media Frenzy Over His Alleged Sex Tape

A$AP Rocky Responds To His Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

A$AP Rocky is not happy about his alleged sex tape that ended up leaking online–but not for the reason you might think.

The rapper was the talk of the town on Thursday after video footage, featuring what fans assumed to be him based on the tattoos, surfaced on the internet. It’s no secret that the Harlem native is a sex symbol of sorts, so when the footage showcased what many thought to be some…not-so-satisfying strokes, the jokes immediately began to fly.

Now, Rocky is coming to his own defense–but not because he’s upset that someone leaked an intimate video. Because the footage seemingly doesn’t showcase some of his best work.

“MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY,” A$AP began. “AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE P***Y. A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO.”

MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY .AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM 😮 — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) December 19, 2019

So, yeah. It doesn’t seem like Rocky is too upset that this footage of him ended up making it online in the first place, but he’s definitely not happy with fans criticizing his technique when they’ve never experienced it in real life.

But it’s all in good fun. This tape leaking online is nothing compared to some of A$AP Rocky’s struggles from earlier this year (see: Sweden) so at least he’s ending 2019 on a playful note.