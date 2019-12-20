This Dazzling “RESPECT” Teaser Starring Jennifer Hudson As Aretha Franklin Will Snatch Your Good Wig
- By Bossip Staff
“RESPECT” Teaser
We knew “RESPECT” would slap when Jennifer Hudson was handpicked by Aretha herself to star in the upcoming biopic that looks AMAZING based on this first-look teaser that absolutely will give you chills.
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the stunning “RESPECT” teaser on the flip.
