Are Meek Mill & Fashion Designer Girlfriend Milan Expecting A Beautiful Bundle Of Jawn?

Is Meek Mill Expecting A Child With His Fashion Designer Girlfriend Milan?

Meek Mill’s rumored girlfriend, fashion designer Milan Harris of Milano Di Rouge, is pregnant. The Philly entrepreneur revealed her beautiful baby bump during her fashion show for the clothing brand earlier this evening and her fans and supporters lost their minds during the reveal.

There hasn’t been any official seed confirmation from either Meek or Milan, but close friends of hers posted to social media to congratulate her on the blessing.

The couple has been rumored to have been dating for quite some time now, frequently being spotted together on social media so it’s almost safe to assume the two will be expecting their first child together in the near future.

