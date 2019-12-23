Colorism Chronicles: Kenya Barris’ Soft-Haired Light-Bright Negro Show “Black Excellence” Gets Dragged, He Responds

Producer Kenya Barris Responds To “Black Excellence” Critics

‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris announced a new Netflix project called ‘Black Excellence’ and was immediately met with criticism from folks over the promo photo of the family cast in the comedy. The show stars Rashida Jones and a cocktail of light-skin children.

Some critics in the thread of the announcement noted there is a lack of melanin in the comedy, despite the ‘Black Excellence’ stamp. In the past, Barris has been criticized for casting mostly mixed women and children in his ‘Black-ish’ spin-offs so folks were questioning WHY he needed yet another series with curly-headed Black folk representation.

Kenya Barris' first @Netflix comedy, #blackexcellence, has found its family. Introducing: Genneya Walton, Iman Benson, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Clairborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Richard Gardenhire Jr. Coming 2020 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/m4nGPCRQDh — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) December 20, 2019

Barris noticed the critics and began firing off direct responses. He wrote:

Guys, this is supposed to be real. What do u think Rashida & I’s kids would look like? Have you seen MY actual very real and definitely BLACK family? Don’t we have enough hate from others?

Here is Barris’ family he’s referring to.

The producer continued:

And I’m also not gonna make up a fake family that genetically makes no sense just for the sake of trying to fill quotas. I LOVE MY PEOPLE!— I’m going to say this and then let what happens happen… Colorism is a divisive tool used by the powerful to separate the truly powerful.

Unfortunately, folks didn’t like his explanation and his clap back blew up the topic even more!

He said he’s not related to any darkies irl so they can’t be on his diet black sitcoms that mostly white people watch I’m crying lmao 😂😭 https://t.co/iOsLP5DVLu — Rashida Renée (@evilrashida) December 22, 2019

Are YOU offended/tired/annoyed by the ‘Black Excellence’ cast too? Hit the flip to see how people are dragging it.