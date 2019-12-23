Update: Stevie J Denies Faith Evans Cheating Claims, Says He Was Hacked

Rumor control…

Stevie J Denies Faith Evans Cheating Claims, Says He Was Hacked

Remember when we told you that Stevie J sent out some tweets seemingly hinting at his wife Faith Evans’ infidelity? According to tweets from Stevie, “No woman is faithful” and you should “trust no b****.”

Now however Steebie’s claiming that it was all a farce and he was hacked.

“My twitter & IG was hacked last night while I was on the plane,” wrote Steebie. “My wife is the love of my life & my best friend. Whoever hacked me, you not only hurt me but my entire family.”

My twitter & IG was hacked last night while I was on the plane. My wife is the love of my life & my best friend. Whoever hacked me, you not only hurt me but my entire family. — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) December 22, 2019

Oh? Hacked, huh?

Earlier this summer the couple sparked split rumors after they unfollowed each other on social media and an (unhacked) Stevie wrote;

“Drunk people always speak their truth,” and “Ones insecurities can damage them” to “All that glitters ain’t gold” and “Cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever.”

INTERESTING.

What do YOU think about this Stevie J/Faith Evans drama? Some people think it’s part of a “Love & Hip Hop” storyline.