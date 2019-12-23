Squirt Emoji: Sexiest Colognes To Buy Your Man, Side Dude Or Work Husband For Christmas

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Hottest Colognes In The Game

Cologne is a helluva drug–a very powerful, panty-melting drug that can turn peasants into Kings at any given moment.

Oh yes, it’s 100% pure magic and we’re back with the absolute BEST (and sexiest) colognes to cop for that special someone (or someone else’s special someone who you desire) this holiBAE SZN.

Peep the absolute BEST colognes to buy your man, side dude or work husband on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.