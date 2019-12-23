PURRRfecto: Beyonce Stuns In Black Designer Duckie Confetti Leopard Pieces For Holiday Party

Beyonce In Custom Duckie Confetti Pencil Skirt Get Up

Beyonce clawed the internet last night after releasing photos of her kitty cat adjacent get up for Lorraine Schwatz’s holiday soiree on Instagram. Bey has approached elite elder status, randomly wearing a fitted leopard print head-to-toe and shutting down the company Christmas function.

The custom get up, created by Duckie Confetti, included a corset, gloves and fitted pencil skirt. She accessorized with jade earrings, a statement ring and a clutch. Swipe for the details!

According to pagesix, Beyonce and mom Tina Knowles dance and sang Karaoke at the West Hollywood Holiday bash where Tiffany Haddish was also in attendance. Hit the flip for more of Bey in her printed pencil outfit.