Oh Na Na Na! Here’s What Happened When RihRih Revealed She’s Refusing To Drop ‘R9’

Rihanna’s Fans Believe Her ‘R9’ Album May Drop Before The End Of The Year

Fans have been waiting for Rihanna to drop her next project ‘R9’ for most of the year, after the singer previously said she’d deliver it in 2019. Over the weekend she trolled the whole world with this meme, which she captioned:

update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it

The clip showed an adorable white fluffy pup rocking out to the House of Pain hit “Jump Around.”

They way Rihanna trolling us with the release of r9 pic.twitter.com/rmLKaqpFwr — bikini bottom hoe (@bkinibottomhoe) December 23, 2019

While many folks felt the Bajan singer was cruelly taunting them by “refusing” to drop her new music, others took solace in the idea that the project might be done. And the release date rumors began to roll in…

01.25.16: Rihanna tweeted this.. 4 days later ANTI was released

12.22.19: Rihanna via Instagram «me listening R9 by myself » THE ALBUM IS COMING THIS FRIDAY 27th https://t.co/eCUqGxHUVa — danny (@retarcynohtna) December 22, 2019

The 22nd was the ig post. It’s called R9. 9 days after the 22nd is the 31st. She’s definitely releasing right before the year is up. Even if you use anti… 4 letters….4 days later it was released https://t.co/JIySkeTBak — Domii🌸 (@domariie) December 23, 2019

rihanna is going to drop R9 at 11:59:59:59 on dec 31st pic.twitter.com/UiMjiCTVP4 — ari antoinette 🅴 (@aririhz) December 22, 2019

I'M SCREAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIING R9 IN 31 DECEMBER pic.twitter.com/VVALRqKfkK — parasite (@yas_Im_that_guy) December 23, 2019

your daily reminder:#rihanna is going to drop R9 at 11:59:59:59 on dec 31st pic.twitter.com/siW1c3btRv — broke bitch tryna pay rent (@finessenferb) December 23, 2019

