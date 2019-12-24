Gone, But Not Forgotten: The Biggest Celebrity Breakups Of 2019

- By Bossip Staff
The Biggest Breakups In 2019

2019 has been filled with some serious drama, a lot of which surrounds the breakups and make-ups of our favorite celebrity couples.

This year, we’ve witnessed decade-long love stories crumble along with some newer romances getting flushed down the toilet–we’ve even seen some breakups this year that have already resulted in a rekindling. Whether your favorite couple called it quits or you’re just here for the dramatics of it all, 2019 has had no shortage of storylines.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane as we check out the biggest, messiest, and most surprising celebrity breakups from this year:

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Even though Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up in February, the story behind their split has been talked about all year long.

The top of the year brought one of the biggest scandals of 2019: Tristan Thompson hooking up with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. Though him cheating (again) was a surprise to absolutely nobody, this story resulted in the end of relationships, friendships, and a never-ending news cycle of he-said, she-said.

To this day, 10 months later, the storyline on Keeping Up With The Kardashians suggests that Tristan is still trying to win Khloe back, but beside some rumors of reconciliation, it seems like things are over for good.

Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter

Rumors that Kevin Hunter was cheating on Wendy Williams have been a thing for pretty much the entire decade, and in 2019, s**t finally hit the fan!

After getting married in 1997, Kevin first cheated 3 years later in 2000, following the birth of their son, which Wendy revealed in her 2003 memoir, Wendy’s Got The Heat. Though she credited that incident to making their marriage stronger, it seems like Hunter never quite stopped cheating and was reportedly living a double life with his mistress, Sharina Hudson. Wendy put up with the decade of cheating, but once news broke that Hudson was pregnant, Williams bit the bullet and finally filed for divorce.

Now, Kevin’s been booted from his role as executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show and Wendy’s been having herself a hot girl summer.

Kenya Moore & Marc Daly

After two years of marriage, Kenya Moore and Marc Daly announced their split in September of 2019.

Denying any rumors of infidelity, Kenya explained that splitting their lives between her home in Atlanta and his in New York City was really taking a toll on their relationship–which only became more difficult to deal with once they welcomed their baby in November of 2018.

Even though neither party had filed for divorce when they announced their separation, things still seem to be headed that way. It was just revealed on a December 22nd episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta that the couple didn’t have a pre-nup because Marc refused to sign one.

This seems like some messiness that will continue into 2020…

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott 

After a lot of talk surrounding marriage and more babies, Stormi’s parents called it quits in October after 2-and-a-half years together.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott first sparked dating rumors in April 2017 after they were seen hanging out together at Coachella. Their now 1-year-old daughter ended up being conceived only a few weeks later–and the rest is history.

Beside some rumors of infidelity, things between these two seem to be pretty amicable post-split. Sources close to the pair alleged that “they’ve been trying to make the relationship work for a while, but several weeks ago they decided to step away.” Not even a month later, Kylie was spotted supporting her baby daddy at his Astroworld Festival, sparking rumors of reconciliation.

Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes

Even though they were reportedly together for six years, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes split in May, only a few weeks after their first official red carpet debut together, where at the Met Gala.

This union was definitely one of the most private couples Hollywood has ever seen, with breakup rumors only emerging when Foxx was photographed holding hands with 21-year-old singer, Sela Vave, in August–though he claims that their relationship is solely that of a mentor and mentee.

According to reports from Page Six, their relationship crumbled following a Memorial Day trip to Montauk that got canceled last minute, but the jury’s still out on which one was the culprit.

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid had an on-again off-again relationship for years before most recently breaking things off in 2019.

Rumors first started to surface that they had called it quits once again after fans noticed a lack of public appearances and Instagram posts with one another, which ultimately ended up being true. According to a report from E News, distance and conflicting schedules took a toll on their union. “They are in different places right now, physically and mentally,” an insider told the publication. “Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.”

These two seem to always get drawn back in to their relationship with one another, so who really knows if this time really means they’re done for good.

Solange Knowles & Alan Ferguson

Solange took the world by surprise when she announced her split from her husband, Alan Ferguson.

After getting married in 2014 and living a pretty private life together, the singer made an announcement in November, letting everyone know that the couple had separated at the beginning of 2019. The public declaration came after rumors of infidelity on Solange’s part, with her Instagram post seemingly acting as a way to clear her name and let fans know she wasn’t cheating and had been single for the past couple of months.

Following this news, Solange has been linked to Gio Escobar, the frontman for a band called Standing on the Corner.

Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker

In December, Niecy Nash officially requested to end her marriage–over a month after announcing her split from husband Jay Tucker. In the documents, the actress lists the couple’s date of separation as June 1, 2019, which is just three days after their eight-year wedding anniversary.

In a joint statement, the couple called their marriage “a gorgeous ride,” but say that they’ve discovered they’re better friends than they are as a couple.

Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley might have the most interesting break-up on the list–because apparently, they’re already back together.

These two went their separate ways over the summer when Porsha discovered her fiancé had cheated on her while she was pregnant. When she learned about McKinley’s infidelity, their daughter, Pilar Jhena, was only 3 months old.

But now, almost 6-months later, it looks like these two are doing their best to work things out. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in early December, the Real Housewives star announced that she and Dennis are ready to give marriage a try.

“We are re-engaged,” she said, later adding. “Yes, it’s the same ring.”

At BravoCon in November, Porsha revealed that she was still planning a weeding,  telling fans, “You will hopefully see me get married on television.”

So, if all goes well, we’ll see this big break-up from 2019 turn into a holy matrimony in 2020.

 

