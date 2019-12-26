Ain’t Over: NeNe Says She ‘Extended An Olive Branch’ Over ‘Buffalo Birthing’ Shade–Says THIS About Marc Daly

NeNe Speaks On “Extending An Olive Branch” To Kenya Moore

During the last episode of #RHOA NeNe Leakes was a hot topic of discussion during an (incredibly awkward) triple date with cast members. As previously reported Kenya Moore and her (now estranged husband) Marc went on a triple date with Kandi, Todd, Cynthia, and Mike, and Marc told a pretty unromantic story about proposing to Kenya.

“So I ran inside and grabbed the ring and ran back outside… I said, ‘Look who’s official now,” said Marc.

Not only that, Marc seemingly defended Kenya’s enemy NeNe. According to Marc, NeNe’s been “so respectful” to him and pointed out that she immediately introduced him to her hubby Gregg. Kenya pointed out however that she disrespected their unborn child by saying that Kenya “looked like she was going to give birth to a buffalo”—-but Marc shook it off. NO BIG DEAL.

Marc: “I care about my family. People say NeNe- blah blah blah. NeNe was nice to me the first time I met all of you.” Kenya: “I have to remind Marc. When you found out that NeNe said, ‘What am I carrying? A buffalo or something’- you got very offended by that.” Marc: “It was an inappropriate comment, but didn’t she reach out to you after and try to apologize?” Kenya: “No, she actually didn’t.” Marc: “I don’t have a problem with the woman. The woman was very nice to me.”

Way to have your wife’s back, Marc!

After the episode, NeNe decided to set the record straight with a video clarifying her “friendship” with Marc. She also admitted that she did NOT apologize to Kenya.

“Did I use the words I apologize? I did not and I will not, I don’t see the purpose,” said NeNe.

BLOOOOOOOP!