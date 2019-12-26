Merry Dripmas! The Most Extravagant Christmas Gifts Of 2019

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

The Most Magnificent Christmas Gifts Of 2019

Our rich and icy faves extended their next-level FLEXMAS streak with ANOTHER extravagant Christmas stuffed with holiday opulence that elevated gifting to enviable heights while inspiring brokies, peasants and poors to get our lil coins up in 2020.

View this post on Instagram

MERRY CHRISTMAS @moneyyaya

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

Peep the most extravagant Christmas gifts of 2019 on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

Maybach …..a very Chanel Christmas 🎄

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

View this post on Instagram

Tap for details 💎

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

