Merry Dripmas! The Most Extravagant Christmas Gifts Of 2019
Our rich and icy faves extended their next-level FLEXMAS streak with ANOTHER extravagant Christmas stuffed with holiday opulence that elevated gifting to enviable heights while inspiring brokies, peasants and poors to get our lil coins up in 2020.
Peep the most extravagant Christmas gifts of 2019 on the flip.
I never would’ve thought I’d be able to do this for someone else. God has been working through me and all of these long sleepless nights are paying off. I know my dad is no longer here with us physically but I know he’s looking down on us so proud. I miss you Dad! Merry Christmas♥️🙏🏽 i hope you all have a blessed day today.
People don’t even know what I actually went through this year.. I just sucked it up & kept pushin to the best of my abilities. Stayed quiet & stayed kind & in return I just keep getting BLESSED🖤🙏🏽 I Always feel so alone but these men always make sure to remind me that I have a family, that I’m valued, taken care of, & protected. This is so crazy I can’t say thank you enough @lvrngram & thank you pumkin @londonondatrack I appreciate y’all so much 😖
