Devil Emoji: Funniest (And MESSIEST) Toxic Future/Lori Harvey Text Memes

“I know I just posted a picture of me, my fiancée and our newborn son in matching pajamas this morning but I still wish it was you 🖤 Merry Christmas. Tell mama Cheryl she still got the best potato salad in the game. Love y’all forever 🎄.” pic.twitter.com/m0HlML7dt3 — Ari LaBeija (@TheBaddestMitch) December 25, 2019

Toxic Future/Lori Harvey Memes

And just like that we have ANOTHER classic meme wave–this time, starring Future & Lori Harvey sending toxic holiday texts that are both hilarious and messy at a sketchy time in society where we laugh at our failed relationship pain and trauma.

*months later* thought I replied to this lol merry christmas 💗 pic.twitter.com/2eetdPaLQk — 💫 (@geezlais) December 25, 2019

Peep the absolute funniest (and MESSIEST) toxic Future/Lori Harvey text memes on the flip.