Unpredictable Future: Lori Harvey’s Mom Cautioned Her Not To Date Rappers Or Athletes! [VIDEO]

This Old Footage Of Lori Harvey Shows Her Mom Marjorie Giving Dating Advice, “No Athletes, No Rappers”

Future has been less than shy about spending time with Lori Harvey in recent weeks, but we dug up some old footage of Lori on her dad’s show getting advice from her mom that included to stay away from rappers and athletes. Pretty funny stuff in retrospect when you consider Lori was engaged to pro soccer player Memphis Depay and has been linked to everyone from Trey Songz to Diddy. Check out the clip below:

The really interesting part is that prior to marrying Steve, Marjorie is rumored to have had some pretty unconventional taste in men herself — can you really blame Lori for not taking a word of that advice?