Be Safe Tho: Amazon Slapped With Multiple Lawsuits After Ring Home Security Cameras Got Hacked
People File Multiple Lawsuits Against Amazon After Their Home “Ring” Cameras Were Hacked
Once hackers gained access to a vulnerable Ring camera, they can watch victims through the camera and communicate with them over its two-way speaker.
There have been reportedly been at least 6 other hacks across the country. The suit claims Ring and Amazon have blamed the owners of the security system and refused to take any responsibility.
Amazon does suggest that Ring customers should enable two-factor authentication, a 2017 study found that the majority of people don’t even know what two-factor authentication is.
Also, Ring’s terms of service include a class action waiver and require arbitration in its place, so the case may be dismissed on those grounds, but hopefully the lawsuits apply the necessary pressure for Amazon to up the Ring;s security features.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.