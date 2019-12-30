Messy Fun: Moniece Talks With Lil Fizz’s Ex Tiffany About Their Fizzle-Popping Breakup

Moniece And Lil Fizz’s Ex Link Up

When exes link up…

Remember when Lil Fizz and Tiffany Campbell hooked up on “Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird”? The relationship eventually ended in front of ‘Marriage Bootcamp’ cameras and now Tiffany is telling his baby mama Moniece allllll about it. Welp! How did it all start? Tiffany says Fizz approached her after an emotional #LHHH reunion and they ended up making out at a bar a few hours later.

Unfortunately for her, the public kissing was the climax of their relationship. Tiffany describes Fizz as boring and a liar. She basically says he used her for a reality tv show check and checked out after that. Yikes! Hit play at the 5:30 to hear it.