“Boxer Wives” Cast Reveal How They Deal With Groupie Attention (Exclusive)

“Boxer Wives” Airs Exclusively On BOSSIP

The ladies behind iOne’s new reality show “Boxer Wives” said life as a prizefighter’s other half was anything but conventional.

The cast – Meda Montana, Shanequa Barrett, Jylissa Quinones, Cindy O’Farrow and Linda “Lee Lee” Batson – said there’s one thing that they’ve all been through as a boxer’s partner – dealing with other women trying to come in between them and their partners.

“To be the girlfriend, and the youngest (cast member) I think I’m learning to be more mature now,” Jylissa, who was in a relationship with fighter Joel Castillo, said in an exclusive interview earlier this month in NYC.

“But if you ask me,” Jylissa added, “if it’s not liquor, it’s fighting. It’s reality. I wasn’t like, ‘Please can you not do that?’ It was like ‘No, you’re not gonna do that – we’re not gonna have that.”

“Boxer Wives” chronicles the lives of women who are in relationships with prizefighters. All of the ladies admitted that the path to love they’d chosen wasn’t easy and that there are always other women waiting in the wings.

“You have to have tough skin,” according to Shanequa, who went to marriage counseling on the show with her husband Monte “Two Gunz” Barrett after he admitted she was the only woman that he’d been consistently faithful to.

Meda said during the early days of her relationship with her now ex-husband Zab Judah she had an unorthodox way of dealing with unwanted attention from females.

“I would say that the 20-year-old me, I was just ruthless,” Montana said. “That’s probably why me and Zab had so much chemistry – I was just beating everybody up!”

Nowadays Meda said she doesn’t jump to conclusions unless she had hard evidence, and became a detective of sorts when other women tried to contact her.

“I try not to accuse until I have actual facts,” Meda said. “So Im like CIA. Zab has gone out of the country and I’ve rung his hotel room…”He’ll be like, ‘How’d you find me?’ And I’m like, ‘this is what I do.’”