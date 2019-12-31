“Growing Up Hip Hop Exclusive”: Does Angela Simmons Need Backup For Her Meeting With Briana? [VIDEO]

Briana Latrise Meets Up With Angela Simmons And Her Friend Katrina

If you’ve been keeping up with “Growing Up Hip Hop” you already know that Briana has been a bit of a firecracker — and she and Angela Simmons have been at odds for YEARS. Has the time finally come for the ladies to let their past go?

Check out an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode below!

Eeeeek… This doesn’t seem like it’s going to help things much.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Angela and Briana’s feud comes to a head; a secret marriage shocks all; Boogie takes his shot.​

Will you be watching?

GROWING UP HIP HOP– “SERVING THE TEE TEE” – Airs Thursday, January 2 at 9/8C