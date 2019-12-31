Last Laughs: Is Torrei Hart Snickering On Instagram At Cheated On Eniko?

Torrei Hart Shades Eniko Hart?

It seems like Torrei Hart is getting the last laugh after divorce from Kevin Hart.

Everyone has been talking about a scene in Kevin’s recently released Netflix docu-series “Don’t F*** This Up” where Eniko is sharing her reaction to seeing a video of Kevin’s cheating before it hit the media hard. The second wife was tearful and visibly upset.

On Kevin’s cheating Eniko said:

‘I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f*** did you let that happen?’ You publicly humiliated me. Your whole everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day.’

Immediately after the shoe clip dropped, Torrei Hart post a photo and the caption seems to be a perfect answer to Eniko’s heartache. A care-free Torrei writes:

‘Let that anger go, girl, you did it to yourself!’

Yikes! Kevin and Torrei have been legally divorced since 2012. According to Eniko, she and Kevin began to date in 2009. The ladies have had their share of spats over the years in regards to the timeline of their relationships with Kevin, one as recent as 2017 when Kevin publicly denied cheating on his first wife but she rebutted.

Do you think Torrei still has her foot on Eniko’s neck after all of these years or nah? Hit the flip to see the reactions.