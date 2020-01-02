Miniature Megalomaniac: Kevin Hart Picking Apart Employee’s Pockets In Argument Has Fans Perturbed

Clip Of Kevin Hart vs. Personal Trainer Gets Backlash

A clip of Kevin Hart arguing with his personal trainer from his recently released Netflix documentary has folks wanting to cancel the comedian all over again for being a d**khead boss.

In the scene from ‘Don’t F**ck This Up’, Kevin Hart and his employee Ron Everline almost come to blows on camera after Kev berates the guy for seemingly not having a “house” to call his own. We don’t know the facts, but Ron was not letting Kevin talk down to him just because he signs his checks.

Ron squared up on the miniature megalomaniac and things got real.

Later in the doc, Kevin did explain that he was under duress at the time of the argument after finding out a close friend allegedly tried to extort him. He then apologized for being a d**k. Peep the fight below.

I saw this video of Kevin Hart talking down to his trainer yesterday and it has been bothering my spirit ever since. I don't care where you come from or what anyone has done for you, absolutely no-one has a right to speak to you like this. pic.twitter.com/Eef2PAcdZG — harlot. (@findingmalo) December 30, 2019

Do you think Kevin went too far here? Hit the flip to see how the argument between Kevin and his employee has folks split down the middle.