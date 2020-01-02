Bae Of The Day: Ari Lennox Is One Of The Most Beautiful Women In The Game

Ari Lennox Is Bae

If you know us then you know we love us some Ari Lennox. She gave us one of the best albums of the year last year and has been a beacon of light for everyone on the internet. Well one dust bubble decided to hop on Twitter and talk about the way Ari and Teyana Taylor look and we’re sick and tired of y’all being trash like this.

Ari even had to respond:

People hate blackness so bad https://t.co/yXtTmhyf1S — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 1, 2020

Usually we’d drag that crunchy-socked sack of sadness but we’re going to go the opposite route. Instead, we are going to give Ari some roses now. So let’s look at some of the reasons she is a stunning black woman we are lucky to have in our lives.