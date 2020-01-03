Comin’ Up Short: DaBaby Arrested For BOP Battery In Connection With Robbery Of Alleged Janky Promoter

DaBaby In Miami For Alleged Battery During Robbery

DaBaby is having a tough couple of weeks. First, the rapper was arrested in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina for absolutely no reason. Last night, according to TMZ, KIRK was popped again in Miami for battery in connection with a robbery that allegedly took place.

The story goes that DaBaby & co. met up with a concert promoter to cash out the backend fees for an upcoming show. Upon arrival, DaBaby counted up the cash and instantly realized that ol’ boy was a several thousand dollars short of the agreed-upon price.

That’s when s#!t hit the fan, no pun intended…

In the above video you see men who are said to be in DaBaby’s crew manhandling the promoter and leaving the scene with what looks to be his cash and other property.

Here you can see the DaBaby being arrested in the midst of several cop cars who pulled up to make a scene. KIRK was taken to the Miami police department and booked on battery charges. His bond is set at $1500.

While DaBaby does have a history of putting hands (and bullets) on people who do him dirty, we’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out in court.