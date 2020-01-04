R. Kelly Survivor Faith Rodgers Says STD Transmission Case Isn’t About Money – It’s About Justice (Exclusive)

Faith Rodgers Filed Federal Suit Against R. Kelly Over STD Transmission

You may recognize Faith Rodgers from her time on “Surviving R. Kelly,” the Lifetime docuseries that takes a hard look at the disgraced singer for allegedly preying on schoolgirls for years.

But the young woman, who sued R. Kelly for exposing her to an incurable sexually transmitted disease, said she has shared her truth at tremendous personal cost. She’s been publicly branded as a liar and gold digger. She gets threatening and demeaning messages on social media. And she’s had to work to keep her health in check after discovering that Kelly allegedly infected her with herpes.

“I’m better, physically, but mentally I can’t say I’m in the best place,” Rodgers told us in an exclusive interview. “I’m taking it day by day.”

“When you speak out, when you go up against someone like Robert Kelly, what do you expect?” she added. “This is everybody’s favorite. It’s one of those subjects that are touchy, and you never know how you’ll be impacted by something like this until you go through it.”

Initially ID’d as “Jane Doe” in court documents, Rodgers said she decided to go public after speaking with other alleged victims and their families in the hopes of keping the spotlight on Kelly and his alleged crimes.

“In my eyes,” Rodgers added, “I’m just a person who went through something that everybody else has gone through, but it was with a celebrity…I stuck up for myself. I didn’t go back, and I did what anyone else in my position would do, defend themselves.”

Rodgers said she was 19 when she began her relationship with Kelly. She said he could be like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: at times sweet, goofy, and even childlike, but also violent, perverse and a master manipulator.

“This person would describe at times being molested to you and how horrible it was, but then turn around and tell you that they want a girl who’s like their mother, their daughter or a dog. It was really confusing.”