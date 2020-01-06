Were YOU Watching?? Winners & Losers Of The 77th Golden Globe Awards

The Winners & Losers Of The Golden Globe Awards

Last night was the 77th Golden Globe Awards, live (well delayed) from Beverly Hills, California. While the biggest joke of the night was the commentary on the movie “Cats”, the biggest winners and losers list is below. Did the losers really lose if they got to be in the room with Beyonce for three hours though?

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

Joker

The Irishman

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama



Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy



Ana De Armas – Knives Out

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy



Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture



Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Annette Bening – The Report

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture



Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Director – Motion Picture



Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture



Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Motion Picture – Animated



Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language



The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Original Score – Motion Picture



Joker

Little Women

1917

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture



“Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2

“Spirit” from The Lion King

“Stand Up” from Harriet

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy



Barry

Fleabag

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kominsky Method

The Politician

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Catch 22

Chernobyl

The Loudest Voice

Fosse/Verdon

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Christopher Abbott – Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama



Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama



Brian Cox – Succession

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -Musical or Comedy



Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy



Michael Douglas – Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Ben Platt – The Politician

Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl

Henry Winkler – Barry