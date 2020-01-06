211 In Progress: Mark Curry Gets All Up In Steve Harvey’s A$$ For Stealing His Jokes…AGAIN! [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Mark Curry Says Steve Harvey Is Still Stealing His Jokes
Mark Curry is pissed…again.
Just a few weeks ago, we reported that Mark Curry had put Steve Harvey on blast for stealing his jokes. Apparently, Steve didn’t get the message and went to the well one mo’ ‘gin to lift a few laughs according to what Curry tells TMZ.
Steve Harvey got some ‘splaining to do!
