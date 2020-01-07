Cyn Santana Is Getting DRAGGED For Her Horrid Singing And For Being Big Mad Tahiry And Joe Budden Are Maybe Back Together

Cyn Santana Is Getting DRAGGED For Her Horrid Singing

Cyn Santana had quite the news-making week on Love & Hip-Hop: New York. As we all suspected, Cyn and Tahiry and Joe Budden being back on the show together was just an excuse to spark up a storyline about a love triangle. We knew it was coming. This week was when it all came to a head.

Erica Mena was apparently encouraging Tahiry and Joe Budden to reconcile. If you recall, a few years ago, Joe proposed to Tahiry in the middle of Times Square and she said no. Their relationship fell apart soon thereafter. A few years later, Budden popped up dating Cyn Santana. There were all sorts of comparisons to Tahiry and accusations that Joe was just trying to get someone who looked like his ex. Their relationship still flourished to the point they lived together and had a child together.

Now Cyn’s ex, Erica Mena, is hooking Tahiry up with Joe and Cyn is upset. All in all Cyn is out here looking bad to the fans who ar wondering why she cares so much since they both are supposed to be moving on.

Add that to the fact that Cyn was out here singing and sounding like death reincarnated and it’s all a bad look for Cyn getting dragged by everyone on Twitter. Yikes.