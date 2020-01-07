BlueDay: A Look Back At Blue Ivy’s Legendary 8 Years Among Us Peasants & Poors

Blue Ivy telling her parents to stop clapping for Camila is how I know we would be friends. pic.twitter.com/CtlqizsUSY — Keaton O. Hillman (@KeatonOhKneel) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy Celebrates 8th Birthday, Shatters Twitter

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate a cultural icon, first of her name, the greatest celebrity kiddo alive, BLUE IVY, who turns EIGHT (yes, it’s been 8 whole years) today on this momentous 7th day of January.

At no point during her already legendary career has Blue slowed down to let us breathe. Right now, today, at this very moment, she’s the hardest working 8-year-old alive who’s already blessing tracks, training her mother’s elite dance squad and shaping new-age pop culture with her every power move.

Blue Ivy clutched her purse because she know sis is known for stealing. pic.twitter.com/u1Dohu6tOD — Thee Supreme (@RemySalemRose) January 29, 2018

Hit the flip for a look back at Blue Ivy’s legendary 8 years in the game.