Sorry To This Monarchy: Let’s Laugh At The White People FURIOUS Meghan Markle Is Taking Her Family Away From The Royal Family
- By Bossip Staff
Let’s Laugh At The White People FURIOUS Meghan Markle Is Taking Her Family Away
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they decided to remove themselves from the Royal Monarchy. The duo sent out an official release that they were going to be financially independent, split their time between the UK, Canada and the US and leave the racism and hatred Markle’s been experiencing behind. This was, of course, widely celebrated among black people who were extremely tired of the abuse she was getting.
White Brits, though?
They’re OUTRAGED. So you know what that means.
IT’S TIME TO LAUGH AT THEM!
Let’s enjoy the comedy of their tears and rejoice in their anger. This is a day the Lord has made.
