Sorry To This Monarchy: Let’s Laugh At The White People FURIOUS Meghan Markle Is Taking Her Family Away From The Royal Family

Let’s Laugh At The White People FURIOUS Meghan Markle Is Taking Her Family Away

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they decided to remove themselves from the Royal Monarchy. The duo sent out an official release that they were going to be financially independent, split their time between the UK, Canada and the US and leave the racism and hatred Markle’s been experiencing behind. This was, of course, widely celebrated among black people who were extremely tired of the abuse she was getting.

White Brits, though?

he married down and ruined his life https://t.co/7cjbjtO9mB — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) January 9, 2020

They’re OUTRAGED. So you know what that means.

Meghan and Harry will prostitute their royal titles (now trademarked), keep their many perks (cottage + payments) but shirk ALL responsibility. The contrivance is as vulgar as Markle herself #HarryandMeghan https://t.co/ldKyLlghLs — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 8, 2020

IT’S TIME TO LAUGH AT THEM!

A look at the racist UK media now that they won’t be able to make as much money attacking Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/UparYWD2mC — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 8, 2020

Let’s enjoy the comedy of their tears and rejoice in their anger. This is a day the Lord has made.