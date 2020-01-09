Remy Ma’s Remedial Rap Recording Scene On #LHHNY Is Getting Her Dragged Back To The BX
- By Bossip Staff
Remy Ma’s Raps Turn Off #LHHNY Viewers
Remy Ma has been getting dragged all week because of a clip from Monday night’s “Love and Hip Hop New York” shows her rapping and seemingly shaming mothers who twerk.
Viewers online were confused at the message Remy was trying to send. Although no one could hear the beat, they could hear Remy rap, “real mothers don’t….twerk, she a nurse”. Collectively, folks think the bars are trash.
Do YOU think folks are being too hard on Remy Ma over this?
To add to the messiness, fans instigated the misogynistic raps and somehow (we assume) Cardi B thought Remy was talking about her and tweeted this:
The tweet was deleted and Remy has yet to respond.
Hit the flip to see how folks are laughing out loud at Remy’s raps.
