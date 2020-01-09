For The Sneakerheads: YBN Cordae Is Working On His Own Shoe With Puma

2019 was a huge year for YBN Cordae, from the release of his debut album The Lost Boy in July to a Grammy nomination in November. Sounds hard to top, but from the looks of it, 2020 is going to be even better for the rising rap star.

Just before last year came to an end, Cordae stopped by the Puma store in Melbourne, Australia for a special show for only 25 of his biggest fans. After the in-store performance, the rapper sat down with Complex for a short interview about his history of flipping sneakers to pay for studio equipment, how his relationship with Puma got started, and his future with the brand.

When asked about his relationship with Puma, YBN Cordae revealed that the sportswear company has been by his side since before he made it big.

“Puma just, they really rock with me the long way. They’ve been rockin with me for a while. Puma have been f***in with me like … 8 months before I dropped The Lost Boy, so that shows faith in me as an artist,” he replied. “They’re like, the rich godmother, you know what I’m sayin? Like anytime I need some tour support they got me. I just always wear Pumas. I like the work they do in local communities, worldwide.”

Clearly, Cordae’s relationship with Puma has been developing for a while now, so it shouldn’t be too much of a shock that he’s got his own sneaker with them in the works. When Complex asked what a hypothetical YBN Cordae signature sneaker would look like, the rapper revealed his upcoming collaboration.

“I’m working on it now, and I’m taking my time on it, cos I just want it to be really dope, you know what I’m sayin. I just really want it to be dope.”

As for the model, Cordae says it will probably be the Rider or the RS-X.

There’s no word yet on when this shoe will actually hit shelves, but it’s good to see such a big fan of the brand get to make their own signature shoe.