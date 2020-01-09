“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Megan’s Dad Doesn’t Want Michael Running Game On Her [VIDEO]

Megan’s Dad Tells Her She’s Making A Mistake Giving Michael Another Chance

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Life After Lockup” and we’re already scared about the rollercoaster Megan is getting on by agreeing to continue to date Michael. Check out an exclusive clip from Friday’s episode tomorrow:

Hate to say it Megan but sometimes you father really does know best… How many folks out there ACTUALLY believe that Michael could be a changed man?

Here’s what you can expect from the episode:

Michael faces Megan’s dad. Shane explodes when he catches Lacey in a lie. Tony’s betrayal ignites a firestorm of rage. Sarah uncovers dirt on Michael & makes a shocking threat. Lamar’s family reunion takes a turn. Marcelino’s crushing discovery.

OH NO… We don’t even know what the discovery is but we’re hurting for Marcelino already.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “MANIPULATE THE MANIPULATOR” – Airs Friday, January 10th at 9/8C

Will you be watching?