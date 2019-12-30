Megan And Michael Return For Season 2 Of “Life After Lockup”!!! [VIDEO]

Megans Friend Confronts Michael Over His Shenanigans On “Life After Lockup”

Seven fan-favorite “Love After Lockup” couples face parole restrictions and temptations in season two of the hit spinoff series “Life After Lockup” — will they break habits or break rules? From marriage to divorce, babies to homes, the stakes have never been higher in the fight to stay free and stay together.

If you’ve been watching “Love After Lockup” or its spinoff “Life After Lockup” on WeTV, there’s a good chance that you remember the rollercoaster relationship between Megan and Michael — which saw Megan lose her virginity to Michael while he dragged her through the drama of finding out about his secret PREGNANT wife… Welp, they are BACK for the second season of “Life After lockup” premiering THIS WEEK on WeTV. We’ve got an exclusive clip of Megan and Michael meeting up with Megan’s friend who ain’t about to let Michael slide for all his previous shenanigans. Check it out below:

“Sir, You Were In TWO Relationships!”

Here we go… AGAIN! Here’s what else you can expect from this episode:

Andrea’s shocking secret stuns her friends. Michael surprises Megan and gets grilled on his infidelity. Lacey receives startling texts from John. Angela erupts when she makes a surprising discovery and confronts Tony. Brittany reveals big news.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “SKELETONS IN THE CLOSET” – Airs Friday, January 3rd at 9/8C

Will You Be Watching?