Lord, Father: Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Yolanda Carr Found Dead In Same House Where Police Killed Her Unarmed Daughter
- By Bossip Staff
BOSSIP fam, we have some very, very sad news to report.
Yolanda Carr, mother of Atatiana Jefferson, the unarmed young woman who was killed by police inside her Fort Worth home last year, has been found dead inside the very same house where her beloved daughter was murdered by the state.
The family’s attorney, S. Lee Merritt, Esq. took to Twitter to make a formal announcement.
At this time there is no official cause of death but DallasNews reports that she has been battling an unknown illness.
God bless the Carr and Jefferson families at this time. We can’t even begin to imagine how heartbreaking this must be.
