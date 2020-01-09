Mark Twain Prize: Watch Tiffany Haddish, John Legend, Aziz Ansari, Jon Stewart, And Sarah Silverman Honor Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle Honored By Comedians And Friends At Mark Twain Prize Ceremony

Back in October BOSSIP reported that Dave Chappelle was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for comedy at the Kennedy Center his hometown of Washington, D.C.

Several of Dave’s friends were called to honor him including Tiffany Haddish, John Legend, Jon Stewart, Sarah Silverman, and Aziz Ansari. Every single one of them had hilarious, heartwarming, and honest to say about the man who they’ve shared many unforgettable moments with.

At the end of the night, Chappelle took the stage and delivered a speech in his signature fashion, cigarette burning away, that will indubitably live forever in the hearts and minds of those in attendance.

Congratulations to an absolute legend!

