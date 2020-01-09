Mark Twain Prize: Watch Tiffany Haddish, John Legend, Aziz Ansari, Jon Stewart, And Sarah Silverman Honor Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle Honored By Comedians And Friends At Mark Twain Prize Ceremony
Back in October BOSSIP reported that Dave Chappelle was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for comedy at the Kennedy Center his hometown of Washington, D.C.
Several of Dave’s friends were called to honor him including Tiffany Haddish, John Legend, Jon Stewart, Sarah Silverman, and Aziz Ansari. Every single one of them had hilarious, heartwarming, and honest to say about the man who they’ve shared many unforgettable moments with.
At the end of the night, Chappelle took the stage and delivered a speech in his signature fashion, cigarette burning away, that will indubitably live forever in the hearts and minds of those in attendance.
Congratulations to an absolute legend!
Flip the page to watch remarks from Dave’s aforementioned special guests.
Tiffany Haddish has been through it all on her way to the top and Dave Chappelle is a big part of why she found success behind the microphone.
John Legend adores and respects Dave Chappelle. You can tell by the reverence in his voice when he talks about his friend’s humanity and loyalty.
Aziz Ansari has been heavily influenced by Chappelle’s comedy and friendship and a lil’ something else too…lol.
Jon Stewart is a comedy legend in his own right, but the story he tells of young Dave’s genius is testament to how naturally gifted Chappelle was a teenager is incredible.
Sarah Silverman might not be your cup of tea, but that doesn’t matter to Dave…probably because he’s high as hell.
