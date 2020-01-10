A Lil Positivity: Celebs Attend Grand Opening Of Atlanta’s Generational Wealth Building Legacy Center

Celebs Attend Grand Opening Of Atlanta’s Generational Wealth Centered Legacy Center

Over 1,000 people and several celebs took a seat at the table at a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for a special venue. On Wednesday, January 8, entrepreneurs Ernestine and Jay Morrison welcomed the public to The Legacy Center, also known as The Black House, for the first day of their Grand Opening Weekend Celebration.

The festivities began with an opening segment from activist Tamika Mallory followed by the proclamation given by East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham before ending with a prayer from Pastor Jamal Bryant.

Ernestine and Jay Morrison also raised the flag of the Tulsa Real Estate Fund. Other special guests included Terri J. Vaughn, Karen Riley, Demaryius Thomas and more.

If you’re curious about the Legacy Center it’s described as having a vision to “enhance the legacy of entrepreneurs worldwide by providing affordable access to premium co-working facilities, paramount educational services, necessary financial resources, media studios, and dedicated community mentors.”

“The Legacy Center exists to bridge the generational wealth gap and will provide mentorship programs, trainings, and premium educational services. Our goal is to not only house your business, but to provide empowerment and cultivate your legacy. We are committed to helping our community define, build and grow. Our Legacy Starts here at The Legacy Center,” said, founder Jay Morrison.

The Legacy Center is the first acquisition of the historic African American founded and managed real estate crowdfunding source, the Tulsa Real Estate Fund.

The Legacy Center’s opening weekend is continuing in Atlanta’s East Point community and there are a slew of events onhand including a family and community day, financial training and a “kickback” with Bryan Michael Cox.

For more information visit TheLegacyCenter.com.