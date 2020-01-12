Money Moves: Meghan Markle Reportedly Inks Major Deal With Disney To Do Voiceover Work

Meghan Markle Reportedly Inks Deal With Disney

According to The Times, Meghan Markle has reportedly inked a major deal with Disney to do a voice-over in exchange for a contribution to a charity of her choosing.

The power move comes on the heels of the seemingly shocking announcement that she and her husband, Prince Harry, plan to take a “step back” as senior members of the British royal family.

With stepping away from royalty, the couple are setting themselves up to be financially independent and carve out more progressive roles for themselves and spending more time in the United States.

The reported Disney deal has Meghan doing a voice-over in return for a donation to “Elephants Without Borders”, which reportedly supports wildlife conservation. The collaboration is the first of many that coincide with couple’s desire to use their celebrity status to further their favorite charities.

Meghan has reportedly already completed the voice-over work prior to the couple’s Christmas holiday in Canada where they spent time with Meghan’s mother.

This isn’t the first time Harry and Meghan have worked with Disney. Earlier this year the couple attended the premiere of the Disney film “The Lion King.” The premiere was held in support of African Parks, an organization Prince Harry fully supports.