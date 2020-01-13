Free Game: Marshawn Lynch Uses Post-Game Interview To Drop Gems For Newer Athletes

Marshawn Lynch Uses Post-Game Interview To Drop Some Gems

NFL baller Marshawn Lynch made an unexpected return to his former team the Seattle Seahawk at the tail end of 2019. Fans (and some people who don’t even watch football regularly) were shocked to hear that he agreed to come back to the game, but the situation was pretty dire. The Seahawks lost both their starting running back, Chris Carson, due to a broken hip and his backup, C.J. Prosise, because of a broken arm for the rest of the season–and it all happened in the same game. The following week, the team suffered a loss to The Cardinals with Travis Homer, their only remaining, healthy running back.

With their back against the wall, The Seattle Seahawks had no choice but to bring back the most beloved running back in franchise history: Marshawn Lynch. His contract was for one regular-season game for $60,588 and the postseason, with the potential to make a whopping $302,588 for only a month of work if they happen to win the Super Bowl.

Spoiler alert: the Seahawks ended up losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, ending their 2019-2020 season along with any hope of winning the Super Bowl.

During his post-game interview last night, Lynch ignored any questions sent his way in favor of dropping some financial advice for his coworkers and some newcomers to the league. Marshawn talked about losing some of his friends in the sport and how taking care of your “chickens” (money) and your mind should be the main focus while playing in the NFL.

Video footage from this press conference proves that Marshawn Lynch used his platform in the best way possible by helping those under him and giving advice only a pro could give.

You can check out his post-game speech for yourself down below.