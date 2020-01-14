SMH: #LHHNY’s Jen ‘The Groupie Slayer’ Claps At Baby Daddy Phresher’s Alleged Mistress On IG

Jen ‘The Groupie Slayer’ Taunts Phresher’s Alleged Side Chick

“Love and Hip Hop New York” stars Jen and Phresher may be new to the cast, but they are full of DRAMA already.

The couple has been together since high school and they are now rasing middle school-aged children. Unfortunately for Jen, she’s had to deal with Phresher’s alleged infidelities over the years, forcing her to clap at his “groupies”.

On last night’s episode, one of Phresher’s alleged mistresses approached Jen, claiming that the rapper allegedly stole $60,000 from her. The woman, named Jada, told Jen she gave Phresher the money to help fund her music career, instead, she believes he used the money to buy Jen a new booty!

Welp! Jen ended up almost putting hands on Jada and she’s STILL clapping at her on IG. In a video, Jen is seemingly laughing at Jada.

“B*tches is pressed. B*tches is SICK. Me? Mad? HA! Do I look bothered to you? Definitely not.”

Do YOU think Jen is bothered by Jada confronting her over Phresher’s alleged affair? Hit the flip for more of Jen and Phresher who seem to be on good terms.