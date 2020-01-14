Here’s How Love & Hip-Hop’s Dirty Dog Phresher And Jen Became The Most Clowned Reality Couple Since Fizz And Apryl

Phresher And Jenn’s Toxic Reality Relationship

If you’ve been watching the Love & Hip-Hops over the past few weeks then there is a new king and queen of toxic relationships. Their names are Phresher and Jen. The two debuted this season and have been an integral part of the storylines. Phresher and Jen have been together for 20 years and he still hasn’t put a ring on her.

Jen likes to pride herself in checking side chicks like that’s something to be proud of? All together, they are the most tumultuous, comical, messed up couple in the reality TV game. Twitter has caught on and dropped all the jokes possible.

Phresher hood booger bm is doing too much don’t nobody want him but YOU get tf off my screen #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/iYS8YMvE2l — 👸🏽QueenBella 💋 (@montana0816) January 14, 2020

Peep how people talk about this jacked up couple.