#BOSSIPSounds Caresha’s Crony Saucy Santana Drops ‘Imma Celebrity’ Mixtape

What’s big, sweetie?
Remember when we told you about Saucy Santana, the Florida rapper/friend to City Girl Caresha who was shot in Miami? Well, Santana who’s also a social media sensation dropped a new project aptly titled “Imma Celebrity.”

The album includes his breakout hit “Material Girl” as well as “You Can’t Kill Me,”, Santana’s response to the shooting incident.

The project is his first official full release. If you’re interested in seeing more of Santana you’ll be introduced to him this season on “Love & Hip Hop Miami.”

See the album artwork and tracklist for “Imma Celebrity” below.

SAUCY SANTANA, ‘IMMA CELEBRITY’
1. Trap Girl
2. Gold Digger
3. Blue Bandz
4. Material Girl
5. La La La La
6. Outta Time
7. Get That Bag
8. Walk Em Like A Dog
9. You Can’t Kill Me

